Accra, Aug 23, GNA – Huawei, a global technology company, would be launching the world’s first 5G Dual-Sim Smartphone – HUAWEI Mate 20 × (5G), come next month.

It is acclaimed as the king of 5G smartphones and Huawei’s first 5G commercial smartphone in the market.

Huawei started developing its 5G technology in 2009, hired thousands of employees and invested in excess of US$1.4 billion in the 5G development.

Before buying the next 5G smartphone, it is important to know that it has both Non-standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA).

The first wave of 5G networks will be classified as NSA – the 5G networks will be supported by existing 4G infrastructure.

Moving forward, there will be a switch to the 5G SA, the ultimate true 5G solution.

The advantage of SA is, simplification and improved efficiency, the eventual migration from 5G NSA to SA by operators should be invisible to the user.

Huawei Mate 20 × (5G) is the world’s first 5G smartphone that works on both SA and NSA network architecture.

If users purchase a phone that supports only NSA once the migration to SA takes place, phones that lack this feature will not work with SA 5G networks.

What this means is that if users with 5G smartphones that only support NSA travel to countries where there is SA, their smartphones are not going to work.

Huawei Mate 20 × (5G), however, is a device that is able to support both NSA and SA 5G networks – can work in different countries at the different stages of the 5G networks development.

The Huawei Mate 20 × (5G) provides theoretical speed of up to 4.6Gbps download speed, saving a lot of time and the frustration when streaming and downloading. Regardless of the user’s mobile network maturity, high speed connectivity is guaranteed via its two chipsets: Kirin 980 and the world’s first 7nm 5G multi-mode chipset Balong 5000.

Huawei Mate 20 × (5G) has been made with Leica cameras. On the back is a triple camera array in a distinctive square: 40 MP wide angle camera, 20 MP ultra-wide camera and 8MP telephoto lens. Up front, there is a 24 MP selfie camera. The device can produce astonishing snaps in a variety of scenarios, ultra wide and macro shots.

The device also has an enormous 7.2-inch OLED FHD+ screen. It is so huge that for hard gamers, this is an experience like no other.

Huawei Mate 20 × (5G), additionally, has a massive 42000mAh and Huawei 40W SuperCharge to top up 70 per cent of the user’s device in just 30 minutes.

