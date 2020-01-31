news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 31, GNA – HUAWEI will be launching its “Nova 5T” smartphone in the Ghanaian market to give smartphone enthusiasts a wonderful experience, a statement from the global technology company, has announced.



It said the brand had gained widespread consumer recognition largely to its two high-end smartphone series, ‘Mate’ and ‘P'.

Both ‘Mate’ and ‘P’ smartphone series have drawn acclaim for premium photography due to the ongoing cooperation with iconic camera lens maker Leica and unrelenting research and development (R&D).

The brand's success is also credited to its highly favorable, more affordable models.

According the statement, the HUAWEI nova series has quickly won over younger users, due to a unique aesthetic identity encompassing trendy fashion and cutting edge technology after debuting in 2016.

In 2018, over 65 million nova smartphones were sold, a clear demonstration of its widespread appeal on the market.

“If the HUAWEI P series (exemplified by the P30 Pro) is the yardstick against which all smartphone cameras will be measured, and the Mate series serves as the benchmark for futuristic mobile technology, the HUAWEI nova series is the standard for trendiness, a phone for millennials and fashion-conscious users,” it said.

The name “Nova”, it explained, epitomized its design concept.

“Nova means new star in Latin, marking the nova series as a youthful, chic and fun product line.

“The name is also derived from ‘innovation', embodying the brand's eternal innovative spirit, the statement explained.

The statement said the tens of millions of users who had opted for a nova phone, strived for fashionable modern living, in which quality outweighed quantity.

“They hope to bring out the beauty of daily life, by depending on a phone that matches their personality.

“Nobody likes a lagging phone, but no one hates it more than young people who enjoy living at a breakneck pace.

“The nova series takes this into account, deploying only the best chipsets, namely the Kirin 9X0 processors that are usually only seen on premium Mate and P series phones due to the high R&D costs associated with them.”

HUAWEI nova 2s, it said “uses the Kirin 960, while the nova 3 and nova 4 both pack the Kirin 970 (also on the P20 Pro and Mate 20 series)”.

The series offer “a fluid user performance, with an instantly responsive touchscreen, smooth operations, and lag-free gaming and video streaming.

“It also supports the highly-anticipated graphics processing unit (GPU) turbo technology, which has been well received within the industry and among consumers.”

The statement added that “the feature also streamlines processing resources and reallocates them between the EMUI system, GPU and CPU, enabling software and hardware to work synergistically to significantly enhance overall computing efficiency.

“Gaming on nova phones is fast and furious, and allows for a greatly reduced SoC power consumption.”

