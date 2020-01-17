news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 17, GNA – HUAWEI is thrilling smartphone users with HUAWEI ‘Y9S’ and ‘Y9 Prime 2020,’ by enabling users to take selfies with a cool auto pop-up selfie camera as it offers them a truly all-screen display with no notch or hole.



The phones have immersive and massive screen for a panoramic viewing experience, be it for watching videos, or simply scrolling through the web or chatting with friends.

A statement from HUAWEI to the Ghana News Agency explained that the rear of both phones is a vertical line of three different lenses: Huawei Y9s is 48MP+8MP+2MP whiles the Y9 Prime is 16MP+8MP+2MP with the lenses providing clear pictures with top quality and high contrast.

The 48MP/16MP lens allows more light into the sensor to capture vivid and full-of-colors night pictures in low-light places.

The statement said with its artificial intelligence stabilization, users get a support of six seconds at nighttime for handheld long exposure shots and for lovers of slow motion videos, both phones record videos at 480 frames per second and plays them back at 1/16th of the normal speed.

The big difference lies in the high resolution 48MP Main Camera with an f/1.8 aperture, which is not only capable of producing high resolution images, but can also support improved light sensitivity that benefits low light photography through its 1/2-inch sensor.

In terms of software, it said Y9S uses the AI-assisted Multi-frame Noise Reduction that enables users to take great night photos by handheld long exposures of up to six seconds.

In terms of fingerprint scanning, HUAWEI Y9s adopts a side-fingerprint design, which combines the power button and fingerprint unlock button into one and its design ensures the integrity of the front and back panels, and also makes the idea of using one button for multiple purposes a reality.

The Y9 Prime 2019 sticks to the traditional Y Series back finger print scanner.

With a slightly tap on the button, the phone’s screen would lock or unlock and a press and hold for one second, would activate Voice Assistant.

According to the statement, pressing and holding the phone for up to three seconds would switch it off and in terms of unlock speed, HUAWEI Y9s provides instant recognition and ‘you lock’, which takes only 0.3 seconds with just one tap.

HUAWEI Y9s is powered by the high performance, power efficient Kirin 710F chipset and equipped with 6GB+128GB with an expandable 512GB storage.

The Huawei’s advanced Extendable Read-Only File System (EROFS) technology, Y9S could enable users to effectively save memory space, leaving more space for apps, songs or videos.

Packed into the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is a massive storage capacity of 128GB, for photos, videos, apps, files and more and users could easily upgrade to 512GB if the 128GB is not enough.

Both phones, it noted, have RAM that ensures that apps load faster, allowing for a much smoother user experience and a large battery of 4000mAh (typical value), which enables one to two full days of use.

HUAWEI Y9s and Y9 Prime 2019 are selling at GH¢1499 and GH¢1299 respectively across the country. The Huawei Y9s comes in two colors -Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black, while the Y9 Prime 2019 comes in three colors – Midnight Black, Sapphire blue and Emerald Green.

GNA