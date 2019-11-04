news, story, article

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA - Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) has announced that it had shipped 200 million smartphones as of the end of October 2019.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said Huawei’s relentless focus on cutting-edge technology and innovative design, with its complete commitment to consumers worldwide, had reinforced their trust and commitment as more consumers continued to support them.

It announced the outdooring of a Commemorative Edition of HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G in celebrating the milestone.

It said the limited version would come with 8 Gigabit Random Access Memory plus 512GB Storage and would be available in Forest Green and Orange with vegan leather.

This would be available for order on Huawei Vmall starting from November 1.

It said the year 2019 saw the launch of a number of stand-out devices, including the multi award-winning HUAWEI P30 Series, widely considered to be the best camera phone currently available, as well as an all-round category leader.

The statement recalled that amongst a slew of awards and accolades, including the European Image and Sound Association (EISA), adjudging the Huawei P30 Pro as the “EISA Best Smartphone 2019-2020”.

“The HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro has been called “a genuine, unapologetic flagship phone” by Android Authority. The GSM Arena says the brand has some of the best cameras ever found on a smartphone,” it said.

GNA