news, story, article

Accra, Jan.30, GNA - The HUAWEI P30 Pro, has established itself as one of the best flagship smartphones by catching the eye of consumers with a stylish design and powerful hardware features.



This has resulted in more than 17 million HUAWEI P30 series units shipping as of September 26, 2019, making it one of the most successful flagship smartphones in the world.

According to a statement from HUAWEI to the Ghana News Agency, it had quickly become a favourite with experts, leading to its honour as the “Best Smartphone 2019-2020” by the European Image and Sound Association (EISA) and commendation for its advanced camera setup.

HUAWEI has now extended the ‘P30 Pro’ range with new Mystic Blue which is a darker tone and Misty Lavender, a blend of purple and pink colours to meet the demand for the device.

The statement said it meant there was more choice for consumers to mix and match with their personal preferences.

To make the smartphone even more distinctive, Huawei, went a step further to use a unique combination of gloss and matte finishes.

The power and performance of the HUAWEI P30 Pro’s 40MP Super Sensing Leica Quad Camera setup was an immediate hit with everyone who uses it with it’s the 50x SuperZoom and its impressive low light photography capabilities.

Low-light capabilities, it explained, were taken to the next level with the front camera’s powerful Super Night Selfie, which allowed for richer and more vibrant night time selfies by lowering the brightness of light sources at the background.

The Super Portrait Mode of the camera also adds a professional blur effect to give portrait shots an even more vibrant look.

The HUAWEI Vlog, which uses various AI functions helps to make video editing easier and to create immersive vlogs complete with music and effects.

According to the statement, HUAWEI was constantly innovating to deliver closer integration between devices, adding that: “One of the central features of EMUI 10 is the new multi-screen collaboration.”

The upgraded wireless display system also enhances connectivity between Windows and Android platforms and makes working on and between different devices effortless.

“Tap once to link your phone and PC via Near Field Communication (NFC). This enables the phone screen to be streamed directly to the PC while giving users control of the display with external peripherals. It allows for both smartphone and PCs to have their displays working separately, making file sharing between systems a reality.”

The statement noted that users could now drag and drop images, files, videos, documents and more between PCs and phones almost instantly.

The viewing experience, it said, had also been streamlined and improved with the new unique Dark Mode feature, while contrasts and colours had been optimized providing a more comfortable user experience in different scenarios.

The Dark Mode could be applied to third-party applications, allowing users to experience the colour mode without any interruptions between apps.

Featuring the powerful camera setup and an updated interface boasting greater integration with other devices, the HUAWEI P30 Pro would remain a favourite for millions around the world, the statement said.

GNA