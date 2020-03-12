news, story, article

Accra, March 12, GNA - After a successful launch of the Huawei nova 5T at the head office of Huawei Technologies Ghana, many phone enthusiasts and Huawei smartphone customers rushed for the pre-order offer.



In its usual tradition of rewarding customers and enthusiasts, Huawei designed a pre-order offer that had amazing gifts and accessories worth GH¢899.00. The pre-order gifts include free Band 4, Gift Box, Bluetooth Speaker and Headset with additional six months on the existing one-year warranty, making a total of one year and six months.

Huawei has announced that its dealer shops and outlets across the country have now been fully stocked. “Customers and smartphone enthusiasts are rushing to Huawei dealer shops across the country in their numbers to buy the much-talked-about Huawei nova 5T as stocks are fast selling out.

The Huawei nova 5T has been described by many as a highly functional phone in a very sleek body.It has a range of functionalities and special features only found in top-of-the-range smartphones.

Costing only GH¢1888.00, the all-new HUAWEI nova 5T boasts of a stunning 6.26-inch

All-View Display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340x1080, 5 AI powered cameras, inclusive of a quad camera setup at the back and a powerful camera up front, 48MP HD lens, 16MP wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP bokeh lens, flagship Kirin 980, supported by 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage space. It also runs on Huawei’s EMUI 9.1.

It is available in three variants, Black, Crush Blue and Midsummer Purple, the HUAWEI nova 5T boasts a whole new look complete with a new logo to boot. It’s a must-have.

GNA