Accra, Feb.14, GNA - Huawei has launched its flagship Bluetooth earphones called ‘FreeBuds 3’, as the world’s first Open-fit active noise cancelling Bluetooth earphone device in line with Huawei’s commitment to provide a more connected and seamless world.



With its premium features, quality solid build and capability to deliver stunning sound, the earphones are designed for a variety of users ranging from gamers to music or movie lovers and the everyday user.

A statement from Huawei to the Ghana News Agency explained that the earphone is capable of cancelling out any and all ambient noise at the background with its active noise cancelling technology.

With the help of innovative features and advanced technologies, it could easily cancel out external noise for a more immersive audio experience, which also extends to phone calls, where the earphones are able to identify vibrations in the user’s head from the background noise, improving phone quality.

The statement noted that the patented aerodynamic design also ensures that strong wind noises are cancelled out, ensuring one uses it comfortably even at noisy areas like malls, metros, and cafés.

Additionally, the earphones are also perfect while running or during a windy day, something many other earphones struggle with.

It boasts of a stylish open-fit design that does not only looks trendy while in-ear but also serves functional purposes.

The earphone, which does not fall out is the result of Huawei’s engineering prowess,that makes the innovative custom parts balance treble, bass and middle for a more refined audio experience.

‘Kirin A1’, Huawei’s first dedicated chip for wearables and hearables, adds the extra power to the FreeBuds 3 and not only enhance the audio quality by reducing lag and latency during videos or gaming, but also ensures quick and seamless connections, the statement said.

The chipset also ensures that the earphones are optimized for power consumption.

The FreeBuds 3 comes with a 2W HUAWEI SuperCharge feature along with support for both wired USB Type-C and wireless charging and in 30 minutes of wired charging, users could enjoy up to 14 hours of playback or six hours if they opt for wireless charging.

On a full charge, it is able to provide four hours of playback, and a total of 20 hours when used alongside the charging case.

Users could also charge it with Wireless Reverse Charging feature found on Huawei smartphones.

The statement urged the public to note that data about battery life and charging time are based on the test results of HUAWEI lab and that by default, active Noise Reduction is not enabled, 50 per cent volume, AAC mode, and actual battery life is affected by volume, source, environmental interference, product features and usage habits.

“These are the top four features that we loved on the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3. Designed for all users, this Bluetooth is the perfect companion for both entertainment as well as a daily driver, especially due to its comfortable open-fit design and active noise cancellation features,” the statement said.

GNA