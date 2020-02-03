news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 3, GNA - The European Commission on Wednesday January 29 announced its decision on the selection of 5G vendors, which effectively allowed Huawei’s to participate in it.



According to a statement from HUAWEI to the Ghana News Agency, the announcement came after a similar decision was made by the British government on Tuesday.

According to HUAWEI, it welcomes Europe’s decision, which enables HUAWEI to continue participating in Europe’s 5G roll-out.

The non-biased and fact-based approach towards 5G security, according to the statement, allows Europe to have a more secure and faster 5G network.

HUAWEI has been present in Europe for almost 20 years and has a proven track record with regard to security and it expressed commitment to continue to work with European governments and industry to develop common standards to strengthen the security and reliability of the network.

The statement quoted S&P Global Market Intelligence as saying:: “The number of 5G trials in Europe grew in 2019 as the region's mobile operators gear up for a commercial rollout of the next-generation wireless network technology in at least one major city in each European Union member state by 2020, according to a report from the European Commission's 5G Observatory.”

Despite concerns about slower 5G adoption in Europe compared to the U.S. and Asia, it said, progress had accelerated in the EU at the tail-end of 2017, due to 5G investment targets set by the European Commission.

“The region's action plan, agreed to by EU member states in 2017, seek to have an EU-wide commercial rollout by 2020, as well as coverage of the main urban areas and transport routes by 2025.

“In 2018, there were 138 trials of 5G networks in 35 cities. Spain, France, Germany and Italy led the region's activity, accounting for 40 per cent of all 5G trials performed,” the statement said.

