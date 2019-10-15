news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 14, GNA - The HR Focus Africa Magazine has held the eighth HR Focus Conference together with its third HR Focus Awards.



This year, the HR Focus Conference and Awards comprise the Vodafone HR Forum and Corporate Exhibitions as well as the HR Focus Awards.

The HR Focus Conference was designed to bring together top-level executives and business professionals with the aim of shared learning and discussions around a central theme, as well as networking.

A press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the HR Focus Forum, which was under the theme: “Agile Working; Redefining Productivity”, saw a gathering of over 250 professionals and business executives at the Ghana Shipper’s Authority, Ridge -Accra.

"Keynote speaker for the programme included Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana with other panelists including Ms Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, HR Director-Vodafone Ghana; Mr William Easmon, HR Director - Barclays Ghana; Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah, HR Director - Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd; and Mr Nashiru Iddrissu, Managing Director - Hollard Life," the statement said.

Mrs Obo-Nai said that for agile worker to be successful, “Organisations must provide the necessary tools and technology required for optimum performance.”

She said managers must relook at their processes and build a culture of trust so that employees are empowered to work where, when, and how they chose so long as they were delivering on their Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Panelists and participants deliberated on Agile Working and its impact on business performance by bringing to light its benefits to firms and employees. Another key learning was the correlation between Agile Working and productivity, it said.

Mr C.C Bruce, Group Chief Operating Officer of Enterprise Group, said in order for HR practitioners and businesses to achieve the best out of their work, they must pursue purpose in their practice.

The HR Focus Awards presented over 27 awards to HR Practitioners and HR Teams in the country to recognize and reward HR best practice in Ghana.

MTN Ghana emerged as the overall best organisation and Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah, HR Director - Guinness Ghana, being awarded the HR Practitioner of the Year.

Honorary awards were also given to individuals and institutions for their innovative contributions to HR management and development in Ghana. Namely, Irene Asare, Tullow Ghana and the Institute of Human Resource Practitioners (IHRMP).

HR Focus Award Winners List were as follows: Best HR Management in Financial Services - Barclays Bank; Best HR Management in NGO - World Vision; Best HR Management in Manufacturing - Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC; Best HR Management in Healthcare - Nyaho Medical Centre; Best HR Management in Energy & Natural Resources - Tullow Ghana; Best HR Management in Media - Omni Media (Citi FM/Citi TV); Best HR Management in Telecommunication and IT - MTN Ghana; Best HR Management in Public Sector - Food & Drugs Authority; Best Organization in Learning & Development- MTN Ghana; Best Organization in Employee Relations - MTN Ghana; Best Organization in Rewards Management- Barclays Bank; Best Organization in Performance Management - Newmont Ghana; Best Organization in Recruitment & Selection - Vodafone Ghana; Best Organization in HR Information Systems (HRIS) - Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC; Best Organization Organizational Culture - Barclays Bank; Best Organization Employer Branding - MTN Ghana; Best Organisation in Localization - Newmont Ghana; Best Organisation in HSE, Wellbeing and Workplace - Vodafone Ghana; Best Organisation in Diversity and Inclusion- MTN Ghana; HR Team of the Year -AirtelTigo; HR Rising Star of the Year- Victor Otsu - HRBP, Commercial Functions - Vodafone Ghana; HR Manager of the Year- Abdallah Ibrahim - Manager, HR Strategy, Planning & Analytics - MTN Ghana; HR-Oriented CEO of the Year - Dr. Elikem Tamaklo - Managing Director - Nyaho Medical Center; HR Practitioner of the Year ? Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah - HR Director - Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd; Overall Best Organization in HR Practice - MTN Ghana; Honorary Award - Leadership in HR Innovation - Mrs. Irene Asare - Director of Business Services - Tullow Ghana; Honorary Award - HR Influence & Development - Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners, Ghana (IHRMP).

GNA