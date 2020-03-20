news, story, article

By Seth Danquah, GNA



Takoradi, March 20, GNA - As the COVID-19 infection rages on, affecting over 200,000 globally, with over 8,000 deaths and Ghana recording 16 cases with no deaths, hotels in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have demonstrated their readiness to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by putting recommended measures in place.

Among the measures put in place to prevent the spread are training of staff on the prescribed protocols, provision of sanitizers and hand washing facilities at the entrances, taking of one’s health and travel history, display of graphical and infographical educational messages on COVID 19 on vantage points, and temperature checks among others.

A visit to the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel, temperature checking, taking of one’s health and travel history and hand sanitizing were strictly adhered to before one is allowed entry.

Graphical and infographical educational messages on COVID 19 were displayed at vantage points while sanitizers and hand washing facilities were also placed at vantage points and personal protective equipment (PPEs) provided for frontline staffs like receptionists and client service staffs.

Mr Pradeep Kumar, General Manager of the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel who conducted the Ghana News Agency round the hotel, said there is the need to protect precious lives.

He said all staff have undergone training offered by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on the prescribed protocols while hiring of conference halls have been suspended, and door handles and elevator buttons were being disinfected every 15 minutes or depending on the usage.

He pleaded with the public to call in for any service since they have not shut down saying there is the availability of a delivery service to offices and homes.

At the Raybow International Hotel, a similar situation was witnessed with high compliance to the protocols prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ghana Health Service to protect customers and staffs.

Mr Anthony Kennedy Addiaba, General Manager of the hotel, said they make sure all visitors report at the Client Service Unit for their hands to be sanitized or washed before being directed to the appropriate office.

He said the hotel has dedicated an isolated place as a holding room with personal protective equipment where guests and staffs who record beyond the normal temperature with a travelling history to any of the affected countries would be housed for further interrogating.

Mr Addiaba said the hotel has suspended all entertainment programmes like live bands, conferences and meetings with over 25 members.

He said fighting the spread of COVID 19 is everybody’s business and all must endeavor to adhere to the instructions given by the state.

GNA