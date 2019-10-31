news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Oct. 31, GNA - Mr. Andrews Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has announced that a rice factory is going to be established in the municipality under the government’s One District One Factory (1D1F) flagship programme.

He said when completed, it would serve about 1,000 out-growers and provide ready market for farmers, to help reduce post-harvest losses.

It would process raw harvested rice and process rice strands into animal feeds to be supplied to livestock farmers.

Already 160 young graduates had been trained in different modules and value chains to take up the management of the factory.

The MCE was speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ session, to highlight how government’s resources and interventions were helping to bring progress to the people in the area.

The theme chosen for the event was “Accounting for our stewardship, articulating the Implementation of government policies and programs in Hohoe Municipality”.

Mr. Ofori also spoke of ongoing construction works on a Rural Technology Transfer Facility for artisans in the area. It has electrical, metal and fabrication workshops.

Apart from that, the Assembly had bought various equipment including concrete mixer, industrial machines and generator, for the members of the association of small scale industries.

He added that a total of GH¢108,000.00 was spent on the procurement of these equipment.

The Municipal Assembly has been ranked as the best performing in the Volta Region.

It also scored 100 per cent in the 2017 and 2018 Districts Performance Assessment Tool (D-PAT)

