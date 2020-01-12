news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 12, GNA - The Hohoe Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region in 2019 generated GH¢15,765.00 from the registration of businesses and marriages within the Municipality.

About GH¢3,666 was generated from the registration of 39 marriages and GH¢12,099.00 from 111 businesses.

Mr Bismark Kofi Kuyole, the Hohoe Municipal Budget Analyst, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, said some of the businesses registered included licensed chemical stores, agro-chemical, hardware and provision shops.

He said the 39 registered marriages were customary that went through the normal 21 days public notices process, adding that the Assembly would soon begin registering marriages under the Ordinance.

He encouraged individuals to register their businesses with the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in order to secure them and enjoy benefits such as connection to possible investors that would need their services.

Mr Kuyole said businesses registered in the Municipality benefited from training programmes from the Municipal Business Advisory Centre with other incentives to grow their trade.

