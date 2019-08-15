news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Aug. 15, GNA - The Ho branch of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has been adjudged best performer for exceeding its target of Half Year Public Education League Chart 2019, for the Koforidua Area of the Trust.

It gained a year-to-date actuals of 5,824 points from a target of 4,823 to beat six other branches that constituted the Koforidua Area office of SSNIT.

They include, Koforidua branch, Hohoe, Mampong Akwapim, Kade, Akim Oda and Nkawkaw branches.

Koforidua branch came second returning a score of 4,794 points from a target of 7,656.

Hohoe and Mampong Akwapim branches placed third and fourth, respectively, with actuals of 3,386 to 2,972 target and 3,174 against 2,508.

Kade, Akim Oda and Nkawkaw branches followed each other scoring actuals of 3,002, 2,091 and 856 against targets of 3,457, 2,527 and 3,725, respectively.

Mr John Kojo Boateng, Koforidua Area Manager, who out-doored the Chart during a review in Koforidua said the measure had become an integral part of their operations to bring the Trust closer to its clientele, especially hard to reach areas.

“We believe this will bring our members closer to our doorstep and broaden their understanding of the pension scheme and build a transparent and trustworthy relationship with our members," he said.

Mr Boateng commended Mr Newlove Franklin Alorvor, Ho Branch Manager and his public education team, led by Mr Kafui Mensah, Member/Client Service Officer for their sterling performance and in exceeding all targets given them.

Mr Boateng said SSNIT's Koforidua Area office intended to use technology such as emails, SMS, WhatsApp and mass communication tools (Radio, TV, community radio, public information vans) as a holistic way of effectively educating members as part of its transformational agenda.

He said the league chart was therefore created to monitor and appraise its branches of their performance and reaching out to clients at their workplaces, churches, community centres, schools and public events.

The Area Manager pledged a special reward package for the best branch public education team that cumulatively exceeded targets for the year.

He said that would be based on stringent evaluation and adherence to the reporting formats for branches.

Mr Alorvor, Ho Branch Manager said the Branch would not relent on its oars until greater success was achieved.

He said SSNIT Management's vision of expanding coverage to every working citizen demanded attitudinal change, which staff of the Trust were championing and expected all workers to come on board.

