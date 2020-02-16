news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Ho, Feb. 16, GNA - The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ho Collection has exceeded its target of GH¢7,470,000.00 for the year 2019, by over 100 per cent.

The sector collected GH¢18,273,219.00 exceeding with a positive difference of GH¢10,802,972.00, representing 140 per cent.

Mr Senyo Tawiah Ameyibor, the Ho Sector Commander made the disclosure in a welcome address at the end of year award and dinner dance held to celebrate staff and stakeholders, take stock and reflect on the past year and to strategise to meet the challenges of the New Year.

He said the success story of Ho Collection did not come easy as it took the commitment and dedication of staff to defy all odds to have physical presence of Customs Preventive officers at entry points, security checkpoints and operational patrols along the frontiers to deter potential smugglers.

“The year under review has been a difficult and challenging one for us in terms of revenue mobilisation. The recurrent and continuous problems of staff inadequacy, logistics and facility constraints combined to thwart our efforts. However, we did not relent," the Sector Commander said.

Mr Ameyibor said the sector also stepped up anti-smuggling operations, which yielded positive results including the arrest of several vehicles with fake registration documents, two truckloads of 223 bags (55kg) of raw cocoa beans at Wodome Barrier, Kpetoe Patrol Base and 28 bags of fertiliser meant for government’s Planting for Food and Jobs programme at Shia Border Post.

Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister who commended the sector for its work, gave the assurance of his readiness to help improve revenue collection to enable government to bring development to the people.

GNA