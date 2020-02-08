news, story, article

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA



Tema, Feb. 8, GNA - Heavy Machinery Dealership (HMD) has held a grand opening ceremony to outdoor state-of-the-art facilities as it brings technological innovations onto the Ghanaian construction market.



HMD warehouses have in store the spare parts and equipment for machines, facilities for repairing faulty machines, administrative set up as well as a range of heavy machinery for all kinds of construction works.

In a speech during the inauguration on Friday near Community 25, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister hinted on “the need for infrastructure that conformed to modern day development and this would undoubtedly inspire the youth and create jobs.”

Madam Elizabeth Sackey observed that, with such infrastructure, industrial growth would be boosted over time and this would lead to the transformation of the economy in Ghana, and “this requires a lot of investments in the construction and manufacturing sector.”

“I would therefore urge private investors to partner government agencies especially the MMDAs to help grow this sector to make it more profitable and give the youth the opportunity to penetrate into construction, manufacturing and the export market,” the Deputy Minister said.

In praising HMD for their ingenuity, she said, “We in government believe that, apart from the jobs that would be created as a result of this facility, our citizens would have access to your technology, thereby enhancing their skills, productivity and livelihood.”

The Deputy Minister hinted that a nation will remain poor if it failed to “diversify away from agriculture and the production of traditional goods into manufacturing and other modern activities,” therefore the establishment of such facilities was welcomed.

In that regard, Madam Sackey observed that the use of factories would increase economic growth “and facilitates economics of scale and must produce growth and the introduction of new technologies for accelerating production which makes many goods less expensive.”

The Chief Executive Officer of HMD, Mr. Matthew Khoury thanked the people of Ghana “for accepting us as your own and giving us the opportunity to make a difference in Ghana.”

Mr. Khoury added that, “This facility is our testimony for the immense gratitude we have for all of you who have contributed to our success. It’s our way of saying thank you. It’s a sign of our commitment to continue delivering the best and most innovative products and services.”

The CEO said their guiding principle was to establish long standing relationships “and positively reshape our community. I can assure you we will not stop there; we will reshape the industry so stay tuned for further innovations from HMD.”

The Group Technical Support Manager of HMD, Mr. George Nehme informed that HMD is a dealer of different brands of heavy equipment. “Doosan, Bobcat, Bomag, etc.; we are covering almost all the needs of heavy equipment from road works, mining, construction, transportation, warehousing, etc.”

Mr. Nehme said HMD also covered all aspects of after sales issues—from service to spare parts; “all the service needs of the machines we have sold here in Ghana. We are covering 80% of the breakdowns of the machines.”

HMD is currently operating in Ghana, Nigeria and Guinea with prospects for expanding to other countries of Africa.

GNA