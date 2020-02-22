news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 22, GNA - HMD Africa, Ghana’s leading distributor of heavy-duty machinery and equipment, has demonstrated its commitment to doing business in Ghana with the commissioning of an ultramodern office complex in Tema.



The complex, in addition to housing close to 100 employees, has a well-stocked warehouse to service the heavy machinery needs of the mining, construction and manufacturing markets in Ghana.





Addressing guests at the commissioning ceremony, Mr Matthew Khoury, the Chief Executive Officer of HMD, said: “The facility is a sign of our commitment to continue delivering the best and most innovative products and services.”

“This facility is our testimony of the immense gratitude we have for all of you who have contributed to our success. It’s our way of saying thank you.”

The Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Madam Elizabeth Sackey, said with such infrastructure, industrial growth would be boosted over time leading to the transformation of the economy.

“This requires a lot of investments in the construction and manufacturing sectors,” she said.

“I would, therefore, urge private investors to partner government agencies, especially the MMDAs, to help grow this sector to make it more profitable and give the youth the opportunity to penetrate into the construction and manufacturing industries as well as the export markets.”

Other facilities in the building include a fully-equipped workshop with four work bays for higher servicing capabilities, a high capacity two-story part warehouse, a modern showroom and a cash counter with various brands of heavy machinery spare parts on sale to the public.

The company, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has initiated steps to institute an academy geared towards enhancing the skills of the youth to fill jobs roles that require high technical skills such as mechanics, operations technicians, and heavy truck operations.

The academy will offer theoretical courses from international suppliers (Korea, Germany and Italy) as well as practical classes.

