By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Koforidua, Aug. 16, GNA - The Hills Oil Marketing Company Limited, an oil marketing company, has denied the 2018 Auditor General’s report which indicated that the company had defaulted in the payment of excise duties, taxes and levies amounting to GHȼ64,024.80.

This was contained in a press release issued by the company and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday.

The company denied any liability of GHȼ64,024.80, payable to the Ghana Revenue Authority as excise duties, taxes and or levies as published in the Auditor General’s report of 2018.

The company indicated that it had already paid the penalty and interest on delayed payment of excise duties amounting to GHȼ13,809.70 on petroleum products lifted.

The release said the company had provided the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Auditor General’s Department all supporting documents attesting to full payment of its excise duties, taxes and levies on petroleum products lifted at the Tema Oil Refinery.

The company assured its customers, stakeholders and the public that, as a licensed oil marketing company, their compliance with the regulations of the petroleum industry and the laws of Ghana remains paramount and would cooperate fully with regulators of the oil industry.

