By Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Aug. 9, GNA - The Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (IESBD) has launched the Handy Skills Project to promote the use of made-in-Ghana goods and increase the growth of the industry.

The project seeks to support the growth of the small to medium businesses in the country by encouraging Ghanaians to patronise locally produced handy crafts.

Mr Joshua Mensah, the Executive Director of the IESBD, said the project was in three-fold, including handy skills hub, handy skills mart and handy Skilling Ghana.

Mr Mensah, who is also the leader of the Project, said the handy skills hub aspect of the project would run for a year focusing on the training and grooming of small business owners to remodel and fine-tune their skills towards producing high quality products for the local and international markets.

Mr Mensah said the handy skills mart would be an online market, where producers' product would be made available to consumers and potential customers to link up with the trained producers.

He said under the handy Skilling Ghana model, those who had been trained under the handy skills hub model would be encouraged to visit vocational schools on regular basis to train learners with more practical directly skills from the field.

Mr Mensah urged all individuals with small businesses and producing made-in-Ghana products to sign up to be part of the project to grow their skills to an appreciable level.

Professor Joseph Ofori-Danquah, an H.R. Wickes endowed Professor of International Business, Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan, urged young people with skills in all field to take advantage of the opportunity to make wealth out of the highly cherished industry.

He urged them to adopt the principle of creativity in their daily endeavours in order to develop highly economical things from what many people had rejected, adding that, there was the need for every entrepreneur to have a powerful mindset.

Prof Ofori-Danquah said to be creative, there was the need to always deliberate and consistently think about a solution so that "it becomes part of your cognitive mechanism," adding that when one wants to move to the next level, the element of creativity could not be taken out of it.

He said for creativity and innovation to thrive, there must be constant resource seeking to move the creative ideas into reality, adding that this must be consistent.

He said for creativity to become relevant, innovators must be prepared to take advantage of every opportunity to enhance it.

Prof Ofori-Danquah said many people see opportunity to enhance their creativity on daily basis but did not prioritize to take advantage of them, adding that many chances exist in the Ghanaian economy.

He said: "you must be prepared to look for opportunities that exist in the system and take advantage of them."

