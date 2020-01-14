news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 14, GNA - The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) has commended the Board, Management and Authority of the Ghana Revenue Authority on exceeding its revenue target for 2019.



Professor Stephen Addai, the Board Chair of the Authority, said on January 6, this year that the Authority exceeded its revenue target for last year after government revised its revenue target from GH¢46 billion to about GH¢43 billion during the Mid-year Budget Review.

This review followed the announcement of a reduction in benchmark values of goods at the country’s various ports.

He said the Authority raised a total of GHC5 billion from the last check date in December last year.

GUTA, in a statement signed by Mr Alpha A. Shaban, its General Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday said it was excited at the achievement especially coming in the wake of numerous challenges during the year, coupled with the reduction of the benchmark value by government.

It said the feat achieved by the Authority was a vindication of GUTA’s position that if taxes were made affordable, it would ensure compliance,

The statement said as members of the business community, the Associations would continue to give out its best in honouring tax obligations, and entreated all to live up to expectation in terms of tax responsibilities.

