news, story, article

Accra, March 16, GNA - The Ghana Stock Exchange has advised Listed Companies to adhere to the government’s directive on public gatherings with regard to their annual general meetings.



“The Ghana Stock Exchange refers to the directive on public gatherings given on March 15, 2020 by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; and advises Listed Companies to adhere to the directive with regard to the holding of their Annual General Meetings,” it said in a statement.

The move follows government’s ban on all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events, and religious events for the next four weeks.

The directive announced on Sunday was to help stem the spread of coronavirus in the country, following six confirmed cases.

The order also include the closure of all educational institutions, both public and private, until further notice, starting from Monday, March 16, 2010, tasking the Education and Communication Ministries to roll out distance learning protocols for the schools.

However, BECE and WASSCE candidates would be allowed to attend school to prepare for their examinations with the observance of the prescribed social distancing protocols.

Government also announced a travel advisory, banning the entry into Ghana from March 17, 2020, of anyone who had been to a country with more than 200 cases in the last 14 day.

The pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far claimed more than 6,000 lives and infected more than 160,000 people worldwide.

GNA