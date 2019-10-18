news, story, article

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA



Kumasi, Oct. 18, GNA – The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) says it was working hard to remove all bottlenecks associated with the country’s export and import sector to ensure efficient shipping services.

Madam Benonita Bismarck, Chief Executive Officer of the GSA who stated this, said the aim was to support the government’s agenda of promoting a highly industrial, robust and export-driven economy.

This would help improve the country’s foreign exchange earnings and Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

In an address read for her at an export forum organized by GSA in Kumasi, she said the Authority was also committed to the smooth negotiation of freight rates and service standards of shipping services.

"Ghanaian shippers would thus be able to negotiate and trade competitively on the international market," she added.

The forum, which was held under the theme “Addressing the challenges of exporters; the role of stakeholders in the export value chain”, aimed at identifying some of the critical needs of exporters and help find solutions to them.

It was also to help put into proper perspective how stakeholders add to the creation of competitive advantage for the Ghanaian exporter and fulfilling the buyer’s requirements.

Madam Bismarck said the government had declared an intention to transform the economy through its industrial transformation agenda.

The development of the new National Export Strategy, which is being spearheaded by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), was expected to draw viable strategies to align with the context of the national transformation Agenda.

She said the Authority had developed projects such as warehouses in Tema and other parts of the country to support shippers.

The Boankra Inland Port, she said when completed, would help link the ports of Tema and Takoradi to the inner parts of the country and other neighboring landlocked countries to ease congestion at the sea ports and facilitate transit trade.

Madam Bismarck said GSA was committed to fulfil its mandate of promoting and protecting the interest of shippers in the country.

Mr Emmanuel Kwarteng, Kumasi Branch Manager of GSA, said the planned construction of a railway line to link the Boankra Inland Port, would make the place very active.

He advised exporters to follow rules and regulations so as to remain competitive on the international market.

Participants at the forum called for financial assistance to support exporters.

GNA