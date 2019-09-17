news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, Sept. 17, GNA - The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Local Government Service to strengthen technical cooperation in the fields of Standardisation, Metrology and Conformity Assessment.

The MoU also seeks to enhance necessary information and expertise between the Parties to promote Standards relating to trade and industry, public welfare, environment, health and safety.

Professor Alex Dodoo, the Executive Director of the Ghana Standards Authority speaking at the signing ceremony said the Authority was partnering with the Local Government Service to deliver service to Ghanaians.

He said with the collaboration, GSA would distribute the building code it developed to all the districts to be used as standards before building permits were issued.

He said the partnership would also enable government to generate more revenue for economic development.

Prof. Dodoo said government agencies would have to translate their talks into action with the collaboration with relevant partners for their mutual interest thereby, serving the interest of the public.

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, the Head of Local Government Service said the collaboration was a step in the right direction and the parties would achieve their aim with the exchange of information to provide service to the people.

He said the MoU would enable the GSA to build the capacity of officials of the Local Government Service to be able to implement, what was enshrined in the partnership.

“It is to ensure that we have value for money projects in the country,” he added.

He called on regulatory agencies to partner with the Service to form synergy to achieve effective service delivery for the people.

He encouraged the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to embrace the new building code, which would be implemented through the partnership with the Authority.

Mr Kwesi Adjei Boateng, the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development pledged the Ministry’s commitment and support for the implementation of the partnership.

He said it was important as a country, to begin to look at the issues of standards in the way things were done in all sectors of the economy.

