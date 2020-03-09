news, story, article

Accra, March 9, GNA - Professor Alex Dodoo, the Director General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), has stressed the importance of standards in ensuring certification and securing the confidence of dealers in the gold industry.



He said the GSA has gazetted relevant standards to ensure that certification of gold could take place, pending the enactment of legislation of hallmarking of Gold.

Professor Dodoo, who was speaking at the ongoing Ghana Gold Expo 2020 being held in the Western Region, said the GSA has also established a gold laboratory to provide end-to-end testing of gold and gold products as a way of value addition in the industry.

The GSA certified the first gold bar produced by the Gold Coast Refinery in November 2018. Again, the GSA provides assaying, hallmarking and certification services of Gold-bars which comes with the GSA Mark of Conformity and a serial number for traceability.

Prof Dodoo said with Ghana hosting the AfCFTA Secretariat it was necessary to make maximum use of the great opportunity by adding value to our products as well as entering new regional and international markets.

“The GSA is thereby seeking the support of industry players to make use of their gold assaying and hallmarking laboratories,” he said.

He said government is ready to create an enabling environment for players in the mining industry, adding that the governing NPP’s Manifesto made mention of value addition to natural resources so this programme is directly in line with the nation’s agenda.

“The issue of Ghana Beyond Aid is a much clearer vision each passing day as we are always met with opportunities to expand our businesses and to widen our market reach. Individuals and local businesses are hereby being encouraged to add value to their gold ornaments before export,” he added.

The maiden Ghana Gold Expo, which is being held on March 8 to 10 in Takoradi in the Western Region.

Organised in collaboration with “Aurum Monaco” a France based Gold Refinery, the Expo seeks to promote zero mercury use in gold production and the promotion of best standards practice in the industry.

It will also discuss value addition in the gold industry with the view of ensuring that Ghana obtains maximum revenue from its gold reserves whilst creating a world class jewellery industry in the country.

The Ghana Gold Expo is to also create a synergy among stakeholders and build proper structures in gold mining as one of the proponents of gold mining includes the contribution to substantial economic benefits to the mining communities as well as increasing incomes and reducing poverty levels among the citizenry.

GNA