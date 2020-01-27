news, story, article

Accra, Jan 27, GNA - The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) is partnering the Western Region to add value to Ghana’s gold through certification and beneficiation as well as improving accuracy in all measurements involving gold and gold products.



In connection with this, the GSA has been appointed a strategic partner for the maiden Ghana Gold Expo, which seeks to promote zero mercury use in gold production and the promotion of best standards practice in the industry.

The Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, made this known when he paid a working visit to the Ghana Standards Authority on Friday.

The visit was to drum support for the Gold Expo and ensure maximum gains for the country.





The Western Regional Coordinating Council launched the Expo to create synergy among stakeholders and build proper structures in the gold trade.

It is being organised in collaboration with "Aurum Monaco" a France based Gold Refinery and slated for 8th to 10th March 2020 and has so far attracted government and private entities of which the Ghana Standards Authority is a strategic partner.

Dr. Kwabena Ochere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, who led a team to meet with Professor Alex Dodoo, the Director General of the GSA, explained the Expo objectives and invited the Ghana Standards Authority to participate as a strategic partner and a Certified Standards body in the hallmarking of gold produced in Ghana for the international market.

He said the issues of financing in the gold industry amongst others would take centre stage during discussions at the Expo.

In response, Prof Dodoo pledged the readiness of the Authority to fully participate and to provide technical support towards the success of the event.

He iterated the importance of the Standards body to stamp Ghana's gold for its high value acceptance on the world market.

Prof Dodoo backed President Akufo-Addo’s vision of gold sales through the Bank of Ghana and said the Authority was ready to do the beneficiation together with the Western Regional Coordinating Council.

Professor Alex Dodoo encouraged the Minister to bring on board the Universities to learn the technicalities in the gold industry, beginning from the Takoradi Technical University with research findings to create jobs to fill the skills gap.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Minister has paid a courtesy call on Sir Sam Jonah to brief him about the Ghana Gold Expo.

Sir Sam Jonah described the event as well thought through and timely for Ghana as a number one producer of gold in the world.

Other team members present include Mr. Steven Blessing Ackah, Convener. Mr. Vincent Arthur, Coordinator - Hallmarking, Mr. Justice Acquah, Expo Coordinator, Western Region and Mr. Emmanuel Treku, Coordinator- Ghana Gold Expo.

All over the world, there is the need for Standards and Gold Certification. Certification process is a scheme aligned with the global criteria on hallmarking.

It was adopted at the Vienna Convention in 1972. Thus, in Ghana, the Ghana Standards Authority's certification includes the mark of conformity of the Ghana Standard Authority, the fineness (purity) number, which corresponds to the given carats of the refined gold, assaying and hallmarking centre mark.

