news, story, article

Accra, Oct 3, GNA - Group Mohinani, a leading third generation family business group will in the coming days establish an Assembling Plant for the Gas Cookers in the country.



They are also considering sending one of their numerous factories to Tamale to serve the Northern sector of the country as part of their expansion programme.

Mr Ashok R Mohinani, Executive Director of the Group announced this during a media interaction programme in Accra.

He said so far, the Group which was established 53 years ago in Ghana had a total of 3,500 staffing strength, with only 50 of them as Expatriates working in six Manufacturing Companies, Trading, Hospitality and general estate development.

Group Mohinani’s businesses range from packaging and plastics to trade and distribution in chemicals, polymers, consumer durables, real estate, hospitality and Quick Service Restaurants.

They have a heavy presence in Ghana and Kenya representing Africa, Hong Kong and India representing Asia and in London representing Europe.

Their local brands include; Polytanks, Electromart, Bruhm, Cougar and internationally they trade and represent LG Electronics, Panasonic, Orient, Unilever, Coca Cola, KFC, Protea by Marrioti, Bajaj Motors, Index, MRF and Boxer.

Mr Mohinani said apart from establishing the Assembling plant, they would also liaise with an Academy to train Ghanaians as Technicians and Engineers who would be responsible for the fixing and repairing their cookers in the country.

He said plans were also underway to establish a diploma programme in Plastics in a Ghanaian University in 2020 to offer variety to students interested in pursuing courses in the industry.

On the production of polythenes as carrier bags, the Executive Director said his oufit would be compliant to whatever decisions were adopted by government and would willingly be part of it.

GNA