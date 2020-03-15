news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Ho, March 15, GNA – Mr Ato Afful, Managing Director, Graphic Communication Group Limited, said "Graphic Spotlight for Volta", a special regional report initiative would showcase business opportunities in the Region to the rest of the world.

He said “the economic potentials of the Region are just incredible,” however, they have not been brought to the limelight to attract people, especially investors to the region for development.

Mr Afful, who was speaking at the launch of the special regional report initiative in Ho, Volta regional capital, said the project would focus on unearthing business opportunities in the various municipalities and districts in the Region to promote rapid socioeconomic development.





The report will cover development issues including infrastructure, agricultural, commerce, green issues, education, health, social life, hospitality and tourism, oil and gas, mining, sanitation.

He said the Graphic Communication Group Limited has a national mandate to ensure that relevant information was disseminated to the citizenry in fair, accurate and balanced manner for accelerated socio-economic development.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Regional Minister, lauded the Group for the initiative, saying it was on the right direction as the Region has a lot of business opportunities that remained untold, affecting its quest for rapid development.

He said though the Region has made some significant progress over the past years, there has been some factors that were still militating against its desired objective for accelerated development and called on all to support the initiative as it aimed at addressing some of the challenges.

Mr Kobby Asmah, Editor, Daily Graphic, said “when you look at the media landscape now, you would realize that a lot of the news is coming from Accra, therefore, the essence of the project is also to close this gap whereby we are able to adequately and effectively cover the entire country.”

He said it is important to bring to attention of the duty bearers the uniqueness and development potentials of each region so they could offer them the needed assistance to enhance their development.

Mr Kobby said once the potentials of the regions were exposed, it would attract investors and called on all to be key partners to support the initiative and champion the development agenda of the country.

GNA