By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Kpetoe (V/R), Oct. 18, GNA - The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is to strictly enforce its code of conduct with focus on declaration of assets by all staff.

Mr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Acting Commissioner-General of the Authority, who gave the hint, said staff would also be measured by customer satisfaction survey beginning next year.

Mr Owusu-Amoah was speaking at the passing out parade of senior and junior customs cadet at the GRA Academy at Kpetoe, in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region.

He charged the 222 graduands, made up of 51 junior and 171 senior cadets to acquaint themselves with the GRA code of conduct and treat traders, importers, and taxpayers with the "required fairness."

"The better you handle their concerns and the more civility you display towards them, the more confidence they build in the GRA.

"Let me also remind you that management will continue to monitor your performance at your collections and stations; rewarding excellent performance and sanctioning abhorrent behaviour," Mr Owusu-Amoah said.

He urged them to be creative, innovative and good ambassadors of the Authority.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, charged the graduands to work hard and help move Ghana beyond aid.

Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry asked them to be smart and employ new methodologies to collect all revenue due the nation.

Daniel Aboagye and Emmanuel Tetteh emerged overall best graduands for the senior and junior cadets respectively.

