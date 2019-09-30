news, story, article

Koforidua, Sept. 30, GNA - The Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA)Task Force has seized a quantity of local and imported drinks that had no excise tax stamp on them from BAACAL Wines Shop at Okorase, near Koforidua.



The Task Force was made up of staff of GRA from Accra and their counterparts in Koforidua and were enforcing the excise tax stamp law in Koforidua and its environs.

The management of BAACAL Wine Shop has 30 days to explain to GRA why the company was selling drinks without the excise tax stamp on them or risk losing the the goods under the tax laws of the country.

Addressing the media after the exercise, Mr Joseph Okai, a member of the Task Force appealed to the public to download the excise tax stamp app on their mobile phones to support the GRA to enforce the excise law to raise more revenue for development.

He urged Ghanaians not to buy goods that do not have the excise tax stamp on them as a way of supporting the enforcement of the tax laws.

Mr Okai expressed appreciation to the high level of compliance with the excise tax stamp regulations at all the places visited by the Task Force.

Earlier, the Task Force visited the warehouses of Double Cee Company, distributors of Guinness Ghana Limited products, I0Y Dadi Industries, Agya-Nie Bitters Industries and Sir Cool Water Company, producers of sachet and bottle water.

GNA