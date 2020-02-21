news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Ho, Feb. 21, GNA - The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ho Collection has organised an end of year award and dinner dance to reward and recognise stakeholders and staff for their dedication to duty.

The event, chaired by Mr Junior Appiah-Warden, Commandant, GRA Academy and Training School and graced by the Volta Regional Minister, saw the presentation of awards and citations to eleven junior officers, three retirees, six importers and 10 senior officers including; the Sector Commander, Mr. Senyo Tawiah Ameyibor for their outstanding contributions.

Mr Kwabena Adjei Addae won the Best Importer, Batume Junction and Overall Best Importer, Ho Collection, for playing crucial roles including; leading a two-man delegation to meet management at the time there was a standoff at the frontier and assured of the readiness of traders to voluntarily pay their taxes if interruptions on the road were removed.

Other best importers were Mad Elizabeth Thompson, Nyive Station, Mr. Macbilly Padmore, Ho Main Office, Madam Martha Afriyie, Shia Border Post, Mr James Kwaku Bissah, Menuso Border Station and Mrs Sheriefatu Abolayo Tsetse, Honuta Station.

For the retirees category, Mr. Ebenezer Kenney, Madam Victoria Johnson Deheer, and Mr. Julius Mensah Gomez Gozah, all formerly of Ho Collection, were honoured for their selfless services.

Mrs. Roxanne Sekyi was awarded the Over All Best Junior Officer, Ho Collection, while Mr. Collins Sarbeng of Tinjase Station, Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Agyei, Batume Junction and Mr Richard Apenkwah, Wli Station won the Best Junior Officer category.

Other best junior officers were; Mr Ransford Afari Appiah of Nyive Station, Mr Mohammed Nasiru Suraji, Honuta Station, Madam Edith Dei, Leklebi Dafor Station, Mr Abdul-Rahman Dakpo, Kpetoe Patrol Base, Mr Adam

Kunateh, Shia Border and Mr Ibrahim Eliyasu of Menuso Station.

Mr Jesse Nii Ayi Tagoe, a junior officer won the Sector Commander's Special Award for Ho Collection.

Mr George Tetteh Kwadjoe emerged the Overall Best Senior Officer, Ho Collection, while Mr. David Anang Blebo, was Best Senior Officer for Tinjase Station, with Madam Patience Ammah for Batume Junction and Mr. Samuel Owusu-Asiedu, Leklebi Dafor.

The rest were; Mr Jeremiah James-Ocloo, Shia Border Station, Mr William Allotey, Nyive Station, Mr Amoako Agyei Kojo, Honuta Station, Yaw Appeagyie, Menuso Station and Mrs Angela Crabbe, Ho Office.

Mr Senyo Tawiah Ameyibor, the Ho Sector Commander commended award winners for their sacrifices, which yielded good results and charged all officers to continue to work hard to “maintain this new standard and more.”

The sector collected GH¢18,273,219.00 exceeding its target of GH¢7,470,000.00 with a difference of GH¢10,802,972.00, representing 140 per cent.

