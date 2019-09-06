news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Sept 6, GNA - The Ghana Revenue Authority has embarked on a search exercise with the help of sniffer dogs at the Kotoka International Airport to screen any infractions on passengers and their luggage.

The exercise is to detect if there are narcotic substances, currency and explosives on them and in their bags as well.

Mr Edward Kumi, the Second in Command, Customs K9 Unit, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the first exercise, said if the dog detected any illegal substances on the luggage, the case would be sent to the Narcotic Control Board for investigations.

On currency, Mr Kumi said the law specified that travelers were not supposed to have in their possession more than $10,000 and that anybody that flouted the law would be handed over to the authority for appropriate action.

He explained that the dog would only detect that there was currency on the person or the luggage to enable the officers to conduct a thorough physical search on the items to determine the real amount of money.

Mr Kumi noted that when the search revealed that the money was above the $10,000 threshold, the culprit would be arrested for flouting the laws of the country.

He said the exercise would be carried out in all the country’s borders to ensure that nobody travels with illegal substances, urging the public to be vigilant with their luggage when travelling to avoid any unforeseen situations.

Mr Maurizone Zincone, Team Leader and Customs Specialist, said the presence of the dogs had helped saved Germany from a bomb that had been stashed on a plane, averting a massive aviation crisis, stressing that the dogs would continue to serve vital roles in maintaining airport security.

