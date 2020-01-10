news, story, article

Accra, Jan 10, GNA - The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has warned the public not to deal with anyone claiming to be recruiting on behalf of the Authority.



A statement signed by Mr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General of GRA, urged the public to ignore notices being circulated on social media platforms to the effect that the Customs Division of the GRA was recruiting officer cadets.

“The Authority wishes to emphatically debunk these assertions and as such calls on the public to ignore these messages,” the statement said.

Persons, who deal with any individual or group of persons purporting to be representing the GRA do so at their own risk, it added.

GNA