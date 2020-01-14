news, story, article

Accra, Jan 14, GNA - Mr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Acting Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has led a delegation on a familiarisation visit of three key Olam (an agro-processing entity) facilities in the company’s packaged foods business.



Accompanied by senior officials of the GRA, the Head of Import and Export and a representative from the Large Tax Payer Office, the Commissioner-General toured Nutrifoods’ Biscuit Factory and Tomato Mix Plant and visited Olam’s US$55 million state-of-the-art wheat mill at Kpong, near Tema.

Last year, Olam Ghana topped the Gold Category of the Customs Division’s revenue generation for 2018 at GRA’s annual awards ceremony and was decorated by the Revenue Authority as the country’s best customs tax payer for that year. The company’s subsidiary, Nutrifoods Ghana – a market leader in popular biscuit brands -, was also recognised at the Gold Coast Excellence Awards for excellence in food manufacturing.

The Commissioner-General’s first stop of the tour was the Nutrifoods’ Biscuit Factory which produces an assorted brand portfolio which includes Perk Strawberry, Eggrich and the CIMG’s award-winning product of the year (2019) - Nutrisnax.

The Commissioner-General’s next stop with his team was the Olam Ghana wheat flour mill at Kpong, near Tema, where they were shown around the facility which accounts for 28 per cent of the flour production on the market.

With eight silos for the storage of wheat, two warehouses, a spacious loading bay, a modern laboratory and the milling plant, Olam’s flour mill is ranked second in terms of volume, with a current daily capacity of 1,090 tons.

Olam Ghana Flour Mill currently employs nearly 400 workers (permanent and contracted) in its mill and field operations across the country and its network of 118 distributors supply flour to several thousand bakeries across the country under the brands Royal Gold, Vital and first Choice.

The GRA delegation’s final stop was Nutrifoods’ FSSC (Food Safety System Certification Scheme) accredited tomato paste factory at the Tema Heavy Industrial Area, where Tasty Tom tomato mix, a popular household brand used across Ghana, is produced.

