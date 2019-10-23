news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - The Ghana Revenue Authority, as at the end of September, 2019, collected GH¢32 billion, compared to its target of GH¢ 45 billion for the year, Mr Amishaddai Owusu Amoah, the Acting Commissioner General of the Authority, said.

He expressed optimism that the Authority would meet the target by the end of the year.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, Mr Amoah said the Authority had put in place measures to improve on its tax collection activities for the country.

He said the GRA would continue to educate the populace on its campaign about debt collection and general tax compliance.

Touching on the Value Added Tax (VAT), Mr Amoah expressed concern about tax infractions by companies, which prevented the country from getting the needed revenue for developmental purposes.

He said there were serious violations of tax laws, a situation where some companies had falsified VAT invoices and made misleading statements about their tax returns.

Mr Amoah said four traders were currently facing prosecution for violating tax laws, urging the public to do well to honour their tax obligations.

On debt collection, he said most companies owed the GRA and as part of the campaign to retrieve the money, it had written to the organisations to settle their debts or face the full rigours of the law.

In line with that, the Authority, in September, 2019, launched a taskforce dubbed: “Operation Collect, Name and Shame” aimed at collecting taxes that were overdue and the names of recalcitrant businesses were published in the media to settle their debts.

The taskforce was to ensure compliance of companies and individuals who have refused to pay their outstanding taxes.

“The operation was necessary because revenue performance was low and it was prudent to use all legitimate measures to shore it up,” he said.

