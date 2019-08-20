news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, Aug. 20, GNA - Professor George Gyan-Baffour, the Minister of Planning, has re-affirmed Government’s commitment to utilise the strategic resources of the country to facilitate industrial transformation and stimulate socio-economic development.

He said government would continue to encourage value addition to raw materials because it is critical towards transforming the structure of the economy and urged indigenous companies to promote high product standards and quality customer service.

“Government is partnering with the private sector, which is the real engine of growth for development.

“We are of the belief that creating the regulatory, innovative and competitive environment will motivate indigenous companies and Ghanaian entrepreneurs to add more value to the existing products and services to ensure global competitiveness,” the Minister said.

Prof Gyan-Baffour made the remarks at this year’s Business Standard Awards held over the weekend.

It recognised and honoured 40 companies and individuals for their innovativeness and outstanding leadership.

Prof Gyan-Baffour, who was the Special Guest of Honour, said there has been a steady growth in various business sectors due to stable economic environment and resilience and outstanding leadership shown by businesses and individuals.

The event, organised by KN Unique Communications, was aimed at celebrating the commitment of organisations to outstanding business standards and individuals that have exhibited exemplary leadership in the past year.

Mr Eric Asubonteng, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Anglogold Ashanti, was adjudged the Overall Business Leader, while Madam Delese Mimi Darko, CEO of Food and Drugs Authority, was adjudged the Female Business Leader of the Year.

Some institutions and individuals that picked awards include; Zenith Bank Ghana, Outstanding Brand of the Year in the Banking Category, Sunshine Healthcare Limited, Outstanding Healthcare Provider of the Year, Kwabena Okyere-Darko Mensah, Western Regional Minister was adjudged the Outstanding Business Leader of the Year in the Public Sector Category, Mukesh V. Thakwani, CEO of B5 Plus Limited, Outstanding Business Leader of the Year in the Manufacturing Sector and Dr Felix Anyah, CEO of Holy Trinity Medical Centre and Spa, Outstanding Business Leader of the Year in the Health Service Category.

Others are Mr Mohammed Samara, CEO of Meridian Port Services, Outstanding Business Leader of the Year (Maritime Sector), Pakwo Shum, Founder of Aviation Alliance, Outstanding Business Leader of the Year (Aviation) and Sajid Ali Kahn, General Manager of Tang Palace, Outstanding Business of the Year (Hospitality).

