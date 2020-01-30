news, story, article

By Stephen Asante/Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Obuasi (Ash), Jan. 30, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has performed the ceremony to mark the first gold pour by AngloGold Ashanti Ghana Limited, signifying the restart of operations in its underground Obuasi Mine in the Ashanti Region, after it suspended production in 2014.

“The Company is currently on the path to redevelop the Obuasi Gold Mine into a modern, efficient and long-term profitable operation, focusing on a fully-mechanised underground mining operation,” the President noted.

He said the revival of production at the Mine, whose suspension resulted in mass unemployment for those working along the value and supply chain, testified to the Government’s resolve to making life comfortable for the people.

“So you can understand my excitement, as we mark the return of production, productivity and profitability of the Mine,” President Nana Akufo-Addo said.

The gold pour was executed under the Obuasi Redevelopment Project, which aims to access the Mine’s 30 million ounces of ore body over the next two decades.

In October 2018, the company awarded a US$375 million mining contract to the Underground Mining Alliance (UMA) under the Project, with an initial mining estimate at a rate of 2,000 tonnes per day.

The phase one of the Project involved project establishment, mine rehabilitation and development, and plant and infrastructure refurbishment, while the phase two focuses on refurbishment of the underground materials handling system, shafts and ventilation.

Mine production in the first 10 years will focus on the upper ore bodies, and expected to average 350,000 to 450,000 ounces annually.

In the following 10 years of gold production, average annual production of 400,000 to 450,000 ounces is the forecast.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that in line with the Government’s agenda to enhance local content in the mining industry, Anglogold Ashanti was being closely engaged to ensure the Project placed premium on giving preference to Ghanaian companies and professionals in the supply value chain.

“We want to ensure that the localisation policies are fully implemented to the letter,” he noted.

President Akufo-Addo said the Mine should help pull adjoining communities out of poverty, stressing that the Government would always make sure that all social and environmental concerns of the people were satisfactorily addressed.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, in a message delivered on his behalf, said the revival of mining activities would help improve the socio-economic life of the people.

He commended the Government for working with the chiefs and stakeholders to bring life to the people of Obuasi.

Mr Kelvin Dushnisky, the Chief Executive Officer of Anglogold Ashanti, said restarting that important Mine was testament to the hard work by their team on the ground, as well as the clear investment framework and supportive environment created by the Government and the Asantehene.

“The difficult decision was made to suspend production in 2014 to rebuild the Mine’s foundation for a sustainable long-term future that will bring benefit to the country over the coming days,” he noted.

GNA