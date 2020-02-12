news, story, article

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA



Sunyani, Feb. 12, GNA – The government under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme is supporting the development and distribution of about five million improved cashew planting seedlings to farmers this year.

“With a GAP adoption rate of 74 per cent and a productivity rate of 1,500 kilogramme per hectare credited to the use of improved planting materials, Ghana is steadily moving towards a more competitive cashew value chain”.

Mr. Seth Osei-Akoto, the Director of Crop Services, Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) announced at the opening of Technical Upskilling Development Training Programme on Cashew Value Chain Promotion in Sunyani.

The five-day programme was organised by the Competitive Cashew Initiative (ComCashew)/ German Development Cooperation (GIZ) in collaboration with the Ghana Skills Development Initiative/Agriculture Technical Vocational Education Training (GSDI/ATVET) with support from the MoFA.

It was to equip a first batch of 72 participants out of 135 Training Providers (TPs) from the country’s Agricultural Training Institutes (ATIs) with knowledge on cashew to ensure that “the right knowledge is passed on to potential trainees that are enroll in the institutions”.

The second session of the training would be held in March for a second group of 63 TPs.

But in a broader sense “the training is expected to provide a knowledge exchange platform for the TPs, while enabling them to build networks for potential future collaborations in the sector

“Upon the completion of the programme, the TPs will be recognised as technical persons with adequate knowledge on cashew to deliver training in the various ATIs”

Mr. Osei-Akoto who spoke on behalf of Mr. George Oduro, a Deputy Minister of Agriculture in-charge of perennial crops, said Ghana’s production of Raw Cashew Nut (RCN) as at 2018 was estimated to be 110,000 metric tons, generating more than US$378 million as revenue, representing 43 per cent of the total revenue obtained from non-traditional export commodities.

Mrs. Juliana Ofori-Karikari, Finance and Administration Manager of ComCashew stated Africa was the current home of cashew because the continent provided more than 50 per cent of global cashew production.

She said Ghana had become a place of expertise in cashew throughout West Africa, saying that was made possible through the efforts of MoFA, supported by public and private stakeholders like GIZ/ComCashew

Mrs. Ofori-Karikari said there was high demand throughout the West African sub-region for plants that had higher productivity rates and were climate-smart, in order to achieve the highest possible levels of sustainable production.

Considering Ghana’s current status as a leader in the production of high yielding cashew clones, “the country is highly positioned to help bridge this production gap”, she added.

Mr. Leonard Dogbey, the GSDI Team Leader said agriculture being the backbone of Ghana’s economy “has the potential of reducing unemployment in the country, if all stakeholders who were involved in skills development in the agriculture sector”.

He added cashew value chain had so many occupations along the various segment of the value chain, which could create unique job opportunities for the Ghanaian unemployed youth.

Mr. Dogbey therefore appealed to participants to take the training seriously to enable them to acquire every technical skills in the cashew value chain, to train learners to meet the standards of the cashew industry.

