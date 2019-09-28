news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Alavanyo (V/R), Sept. 28, GNA - Mr. John Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy has hinted of plans by government to construct more mini hydro power plants across the country to add-on power supply from the national grid.

He said the country was migrating to mini hydro power plants as a source of power supply for communities when the national grid was off. Mr. Amewu said this when he inspected completed works on the construction of civil structures of a 42KW Tsatsadu mini hydro power project at Alavanyo-Abehenease in the Volta Region.

He said construction of more mini hydro power plants would make renewable energy become a 'sizeable proportion' of the country’s energy mix.

The Minister said the power plants would also serve as a learning centre for students to gain more knowledge on the generation of mini hydro power in the subregion.

Mr John Peter Amewu who also called on Rev. Fr. John Duah Prempeh, SVD, in-charge of the Foyer De Charite, a prayer and tourist centre in Alavanyo-Abehenease assured that the road to the centre would be fixed to attract more tourists.

Mr Alex Okae-Acheampong, Design Manager at Bui Power Authority and Project Manager of the Tsatsadu Generating Station said the power generation from the plant was estimated at seven months in a year after, which the rest of the months would be used for maintenance works.

He said the plant was a run off-the-river scheme and that no water was stored, which did not provide for storage of power and added that there was also a minimal environmental interference because it was a renewable project.

Mr Okae-Acheampong said since the Tsatsadu waterfall was a tourist site, the construction of the mini hydro power was just about 30 per cent on the river, which still made the waterfall a safe place for tourist attraction.

Mr Fred Oware, Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power Authority expressed the Authority’s gratitude to the chiefs and people of the community and the traditional area for their support.

He said the Authority was looking out for other waterfalls in the region that may be viable for the construction of a hydro power plant.

Togbe Komla Kunde V, Chief of Alavanyo-Abehenease lauded government for the project, which would supply power to the community.

He asked government to construct the road from the community to the Tsatsadu Generating Station and also build hostels in the community to serve as accommodation for students who would visit the power station for research.

The construction of the mini hydro power plant at Alavanyo-Abehenease on the Tsatsadu River started in 2005, but stalled and resumed in 2017.

It is estimated at $400,000 and when completed, will be the first in Ghana.

GNA