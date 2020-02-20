news, story, article

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA



Bulenga, UWR, Feb. 20, GNA – Government has awarded the 31-kilometre Wa-Bulenga portion of the 87-kilometre Wa-Bulenga-Yala Road on contract at a cost of about GH¢139,272,3031.

Construction on the road would commence on March 3, 2020 and is expected to be completed in 30 months.

The road when completed would be asphalted with the road safety features, line drains in towns and all bridges and culverts built.

Other roads, which are also earmarked for construction alongside the Wa-Bulenga Road are the 64-kilometre Fian-Wahabu - Wellembelle Road,the 40-kilometre Wahabu-Yala Road and the 20.2-kilometre Ga-Wechiaw Road.

Contracts for the roads have all been signed and government was fully committed to paying the contractors, Mr Thomas Kofi Oppong-Baah, Acting Regional Director of the Ghana Highways Authority, announced this when he joined the chiefs and people of Bulenga to introduce the contractor to the people.

He appealed to members of the communities to report all their concerns, especially those relating to specifications and other issues to officials of the Ghana Highways Authority and avoid dealing directly with the contractor.

He pleaded with stakeholders, especially traditional rulers and landowners to provide gravel sites for the contractor to enable him to complete the project on schedule.

Mr Oppong-Baah urged the contractor to give due consideration to artisans from the communities when engaging people to work on the project.

He hinted that there would be stakeholders site inspection sessions in every two months to evaluate the progress of work, discuss and address all other issues affecting the contractor and community members to help promote mutual and cordial relationship to enhance the smooth operations of the project.

Alhaji Saani A. Aborah, Managing Director of the Ashcal Investment Limited said plans were far advanced for the take-off of the project as the firm was well resourced, well endowed with technical personnel, equipment and machinery and was ready to deliver the project on schedule with quality work.

He assured that within a week,some of the necessary materials, equipment and machinery to be used on the road would start to arrive on site while assuring that work on the road would be completed in less than the stipulated period.

“We promised that the project would be delivered according to specifications, and the people must expect nothing, but quality work from us”.

GNA