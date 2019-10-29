news, story, article

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA



Accra, Oct. 29, GNA – Mr. Kwame Osei Prempeh, Acting Managing Director of GOIL Company Limited has disclosed that through collaboration with the Ghana Navy GOIL’s operation in the bunkering industry was on ascendency.

GOIL is a major player in Ghana Bunkering Services, which culminated in the building and commissioning of a 13.5 million litre Marine Gas Oil (MGO) Tank facility in Takoradi in 2017, Mr Osei Prempeh told the Ghana News Agency during the 60th Anniversary celebration of Ghana Navy.

The Ghana Navy Anniversary is on the theme: “60 years of Naval Excellence: Securing the Maritime Domain for National Development”.

As part of the commemoration, the Ghana Navy decorated GOIL with the top-rated award of a Platinum Sponsor and “in recognition of the continuous collaboration and support,” GOIL has over the last few years, being a consistent supporter of the Navy, particularly in its mission to ensure a safe, secure and clean maritime domain of Ghana.

GOIL was a major partner in the building of the new Navy headquarters at the Burma Camp in Accra.

The Acting Managing Director said GOIL had a Marine Gas Oil Storage Facility at the Sekondi Naval Base in Sekondi in the Western Region, in addition to the MGO.

Mr Osei Prempeh, while congratulating the Navy for its immense role in protecting and defending the country’s maritime borders, stressed the need for collaboration with the Navy for our common national interest.

He said GOIL, as a leader in the industry, had signed a strategic collaborative agreement with Ghana Navy for the use of berthing facilities at Sekondi Naval Base for GOIL’s bunkering operations.

This collaboration is to enable GOIL to provide marine gas oil timely to its clients, particularly supply vessels contracted by the exploration and production companies working in the Cape Three Points area of the Western Region.

Mr Osei Prempeh said the construction of the modern fully automated MGO storage and distribution facility, is in line with GOIL’s medium term policy objective, which is to position the company as a leading Oil Marketing Company (OMC) in service delivery to upstream companies in a secure and safe manner, “that is why we need to deepen relationship with Ghana Navy”.

He said: “We are the leader in the local bunker fuel trading industry providing marine gas oil and marine lubricants to ocean going vessels”.

Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), said the 60th anniversary celebration was an opportunity to reflect on the past, showcase the force’s services and to strategise for the future to make the Navy a credible maritime force in the Gulf of Guinea Region and beyond.

