Accra, Feb 12, GNA – Mr Patrick Akpe Kwame Akorli, Former Group Chief Executive Officer of GOIL Company Limited has called on the Board of Directors, Management and Staff to preserve the company’s core values and vision.



“For GOIL to remain on track and be competitive against multi-national Oil Marketing Companies, we must not lose sight of our core values, vision, and culture which define who we are, this is what will propel us to continue to record great strides in the downstream sector,” Mr Akorli stated.

Mr Akorli who was also the former Managing Director of GOIL made these remarks during a send-off ceremony to acknowledge his achievements over the past 25 years’ service to the company.

“My mantra of projecting Ghana, believing in Ghana, and contributing to Ghana should remain a focus and a legacy that I leave, to ensure that GOIL moves to the next level of success- an enviable global recognition to bring honour to our dear country Ghana,” he said.

The Former MD started the 25-year journey as a casual worker, Accountant, Chief Accountant, Treasurer, Controller, Internal Auditor, Chief Internal Auditor, Head of Finance, Managing Director, and finally Group Chief Executive.

Mr Akorli also known as Togbe Adza-Nye IV, Dutorfia of Ziavi, in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region said in as much as each position came with its own unique challenges, it demonstrated the confidence his superiors reposed in him along the way.

“I dare say that I spent the best part of my working life serving GOIL with total dedication, diligence and loyalty. In harmonizing both responsibilities as a Traditional Ruler and Corporate leader, my most successful principle was guarding to maintain my values and determination to excel,” he said.

Mr Akorli said the dynamics of leadership was a characteristic that had to be nurtured through resilience, extreme loyalty and unyielding attitude.

He commended the workers, management and board of directors, who had also remained unshaken in the face of the various insurmountable obstacles that came up.

He advised the staff to render an unflinching support to Mr Kwame Osei-Prempeh, the current MD and Group CEO, in his quest to move the company to greater heights.

Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, the special guest recounted the achievements of GOIL under the leadership of Mr Akorli among the various awards received from several reputable professional entities like the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana; COPEC, Ghana Investment Promotion Center.

He said over the last five years alone GOIL and Mr Akorli had been decorated with the CIMG ‘Marketing Man of the Year’; and GOIL moved from the Number 22 position on GIPC rankings to the second position.

Mr Osei-Prempeh whilst lauding the achievements of Mr Akorli told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on the margins of the send-off ceremony that the GOIL Board and Management had not relented on their strides as it has made a consolidated profit after tax of GH¢ 81.90 million.

“Over the last five years, the company’s profit after tax has grown by 20 per cent per year on average. In 2018, GOIL made a consolidated profit after tax of GH¢ 81.9 million, up by 26 per cent. The assets of GOIL, as a group grew by 30 per cent, from GH¢ 1,036 billion to GH¢ 1,346 billion,” he said.

“Earnings per share increased from approximately GH¢ 0.17 per share to GH¢ 0.21 per share,” he noted.

Mr Osei-Prempeh said GOIL Board and Management will continue to prudently manage its financial costs resulting in the growth.

He said a major issue in the downstream sector was health, security, safety and environment, therefore GOIL has scale-up measures and was committed to achieving a goal of “Zero harm” to staff, customers and communities in which it operate.

GNA