By Francis Ameyibor, GNA



Accra, Feb. 15, GNA – GOIL Company Limited will from Monday February 17th introduce a higher grade petrol (RON95) fuel type into the Ghanaian market.

GOIL RON95 petrol is a high standard fuel which has environmental quality care benefits, as it reduces smoke production and provides a cleaner engine maintenance, a statement issued by GOIL and signed by Mr. Robert Kyere Public Relations Manager and copied to the Ghana News Agency stated.

“From Monday, February 17, GOIL RON95 will be sold country-wide at the over 400 GOIL Filling Stations at no extra cost to our cherished customers. Our stations are ready to carry out the sale of the higher-grade petrol,” the statement stated.





The statement said that the introduction of the higher quality fuel tailored into GOIL’s efforts to achieve the goal of National Green Technology which is reducing environmental pollution and its impact on public health.

GOIL RON95 petrol will also boost the performance of engines and also keep engines clean of carbon deposits, the statement added.





The statement said with the introduction of the new high-grade petrol on the market, consumers would experience less vibration, less noise from their engines, get a better fuel economy among others for their vehicles at the same price.

GOIL assures the public that it will continue to have the interest of customers at heart and ensure that they get value for money for fuel bought at all stations nationwide.

Meanwhile in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the weekend, Mr Kwame Osei-Prempah, Acting GOIL Group Chief Executive Officer explained that the introduction of the new higher grade petrol enforces the company’s objective to protect the Ghanaian public which resulted in the outdoor of a modern Mobile Laboratory Van - fully automated fuel quality tester in August 2017.

He said the Mobile Laboratory Van allows fast and highly precise analysis of gasoline, petrol, diesel and jet fuels directly in the field.

Mr Osei-Prempah, explained that the Mobile Laboratory Van is also equipped with a high speed, compact and robust fuel analyzer and particle counter to ensure that GOIL fuel products are of high quality always at the point of sales.

Features of the Fuel Analyzer and Particle Counter includes Full Colour Touch screen, Laser Controlled System, Full Spectrum PLS Analysis Using Superior Processing Power and Thermoelectric Temperature Regulation of Filler, Density Meter and Cells among others to provide rapid test results.

All instruments are securely mounted on specially designed shock absorbers to avoid damage during driving with specially designed lab desks and lockers provide optimal work space and storage of samples and chemicals. It also has a mounted Generator for the Laboratory.

The GOIL Managing Director also explained that since 2017, the Van periodically undertake unannounced visits to GOIL Filling Stations across the country to undertake quality inspection and to check compliance with fuel specifications directly at the point of sale.

“It takes about five minutes to conduct the rapid test and results available immediately,” he said.

Mr Osei-Prempah said the Mobile Laboratory has the ability to measure and monitor the quality of fuel product at the Filling Stations; “This will ensure that throughout the process of sale of fuel product the quality is maintained which is key to ensure that fuel being delivered to customers continually meets specification.

“At GOIL customers’ satisfaction is our priority and in an environment where fuel contamination cannot be ruled out, the only solution is to continue to maintain the quality of your products through regular unannounced field test,” he explained.

He explained that the Mobile fuel Laboratory is the ideal solution for fast and precise fuel quality checks in the field...“It’s also another means to monitor operations of Filling Station Managers to ensure that quality is not sacrifice on the altar of profitability”.

GNA