By Francis Ameyibor, GNA



Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - GOIL Company Limited, the nation's foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company has been inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame category 2018 after chalking four successive feats as CIMG Petroleum Company of the Year in 2015, 2016 2017 and 2018.

GOIL at the CIMG'S 30th National Anniversary Marketing Awards, also won the Marketing-Oriented organization of the year 2018 for displaying distinguishing pillars of 'customer and competitor orientation, profitability organisational culture, and interdisciplinary corporation'.

GOIL on the night, was also recognised as a CIMG celebrated legacy brand for keeping its brand going for the past 30 years and more and contributing in its 'small way by being a trial-blazer and thought leader.

Speaking on the accomplishment, Mr Kwamena Bartels GOIL Board Chairman said the company made a consolidated profit after tax of GH¢ 81.9 million which contributed to the success of GOIL.

“Over the last five years, the company’s profit after tax grew 20 per cent per year on average. GOIL made a consolidated profit after tax of GH¢ 81.9 million, up by 26 per cent in 2018. The assets of GOIL, as a group grew by 30 per cent from GH¢ 1,036 billion to GH¢ 1,346 billion.

Earnings per share increased from approximately 17 pesewas per share to 21 pesewas per share”, Mr Kwamena Bartels revealed.

On issues of Health, Security, Safety and Environment, Mr Kwamena Bartels said GOIL was committed to achieving a goal of “Zero harm” to staff, customers and communities in which they operate.

Measures like Hazard identification, Risk Assessment, Workplace audits and inspection were undertaken to ensure the full realisation of the goal.

Rigorous security measures with the assistance of the Ghana Police Service to protect lives and property were largely successful in deterring armed robbers and other criminals from GOIL service stations, especially those in the remote areas, where attack from armed robbers were rampant.

Mr Bartels said through dedication and hard work, GOIL is now 14001:2015 (EMS) certified.

He noted that GOIL has embarked on major diversification of portfolio to boost profitability and ensure a solid future.

He, therefore, asked shareholders to continue to believe in GOIL.

