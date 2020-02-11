news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 11, GNA - The GOIL Company Limited has honoured its former Group Chief Executive Officer Mr Patrick Akpe Kwame Akorli for prudent management of the fortunes of the indigenous downstream oil marketing company in the country.



Accolades from GOIL former and current Board of Directors, Management and Staff, Dealers in the downstream petroleum sector, traditional leaders, and cross section of stakeholders lauded Mr Akorli’s accomplishment over the past 25 years of patriotic service to Ghana.

Mr Akorli, entered the then Ghana Oil Company Limited now GOIL as a casual worker in 1994 and exited in November 2019 as the Group CEO and Managing Director.

Until his appointment as GOIL Managing Director on June 1, 2012; he had served as the Finance Manager, Acting Chief Accountant, Treasurer, Chief Internal Auditor, and on occasions, acted as the Fuels Marketing Manager.

Aside his extensive experience acquired from key roles in GOIL, Mr. Akorli is described by his colleagues as energetic, compassionate, genuinely well-rounded, a creative thinker and problem solver who applied analytical skills to business.

Mr Akorli is also the Dutorfia of Ziavi with the stool name Togbe Adza-Nye IV, in the Ho Municipality, entered GOIL as an Accountant and exited as Marketing bias MD.

In acknowledgement of his dedication to work and volume of experience, the GOIL Board led by Mr Peter Kwamena Bartels last year appointed him as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of GOENERGY Company Limited a subsidiary of GOIL.

Mr Kwame Osei Prempeh, GOIL Acting Group CEO paid tribute to his predecessor for laying the solid foundation for the tremendous growth and transformation of the company adding that the company will continue the good path chartered and ensure the consolidation of the impressive growth.

He also lauded the contributions of other Managing Directors, whose efforts had over the years turned GOIL around stressing the sterling leadership qualities Mr Akorli showed.

His performance is an indication that Ghanaians can do better and compete favourably with foreign competitors.

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister who was the Special Guest, described Mr Akorli as patriotic, selfless and a team player who shared the successes of the company with the GOIL team.





The former MD, he noted, must be celebrated for helping to uplift the image of GOIL to the admiration of all.

The Send-off ceremony was attended by several industry players including; the CEO of NPA, Mr Hassan Tampuli; a former GOIL MD, Mr Yaw Agyeman Duah; current and former Board members; and Managing Director of Total Ghana, Mr Eric Fanchini.

Others were; Mr Kwaku Agyeman Duah, CEO of Association of Oil Marketing Companies; Mr Kwabena Agyekum, Executive Director of Chartered Institute of marketing Ghana; Mr Duncan Amoah, Executive Director of COPEC; Mr Kwame Kumah, National Chairman of GPRTU; and GOIL Brand Ambassador, Professor Azumah Nelson.

Also in attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Obed Akwa, former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Augustine Blay, Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall F. Hanson, former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral G.M Biekro (Rtd), Deputy Chief Fire Officer (Director of Safety) Mr. Obeng Dankwa Dwamena.

Mr Akorli, expressed gratitude to the late President John Evans Atta Mills; former President John Mahama, and current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the congenial atmosphere created during his tenure.

He also appreciated the role of past and present Boards, Management, staff and the workers for their assistance and co-operation.

He appealed to the staff to extend the same support to the present Managing Director, Mr Osei Prempeh to help propel the company to greater heights.

Mr Bartels, on behalf of the GOIL board and management presented gifts to Mr Akorli and thanked him for his diligent and selfless leadership that contributed in making GOIL an enviable OMC in the country.

Barima Osei Kwadwo, Mamsihene of Manhyia presented rich traditional Kente cloth “Sompa” to Mr Akorli, on behalf of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

There were positive testimonies and presentation of gifts from former Board members, COPEC, the company’s Dealers and several other organizations and individuals.

GNA