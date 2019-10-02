news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Doboro/Adeiso (E/R), Oct. 2, GNA – The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has given an assurance to Blue Skies Limited and HPW Fresh & Dry Limited to help them to address challenges that affect their operations and growth.

The assurance was given when members of the Chamber embarked on a tour to Blue Skies and HPW at Doboro and Adeiso respectively, both in the Eastern Region to observe their operations.

Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso I, the President of GNCCI, addressing management of Blue Skies and members of the Chamber, said the history of the growth and development of the private sector in Ghana was replete with notable contributions by the GNCCI.

The Chamber, he said, believed in evidence-based advocacy, hence the visit would enable them to gather information on issues affecting business growth and as well discuss and share ideas to promote a conducive business environment with focus on the Ghanaian fruit juice and beverage industry.

“We also want to use this medium to throw light on the need for businesses in Ghana to adopt modern operation and management strategies that can help advance and increase in outputs, such as technology and innovation, good corporate governance practices, research and development, packaging, and good customer service,” he said.

Nana Dankawoso said the GNCCI was committed to serving as the link between the private sector and government at the various levels while offering its members a myriad of business support services.

He commended Blue Skies for its efforts at building a profitable enterprise that cared for the environment, sustainable production and inspired legacy.

“One of the key things we need to think about is, how to serve as agents of change for the country as business men and women, because politicians have done their best,” he advised.

He also urged members of the Chamber to be committed to their businesses and package their products well, no matter how small their businesses were.

To attain the full benefit of the African Continental Free Trade Area, he recommended to the members to take advantage of it to boost their businesses and the economy.

Addressing management of HPW, Nana Dankawoso said the company exported most of its products and generated revenue for the country, which was a good step.

He lauded the company for giving jobs to 1,500 Ghanaians, saying, the Chamber was prepared to help them to increase production and contribute to government’s agenda of promoting socio-economic development.

He said their contribution towards economic and industrial growth via the fruit processing industry was worth commending and urged them to offer the best customer service, a priority to excel more in the industry.

Mr Alistair Djimatey, the Public Relations and Foundation Manager of Blues Skies, disclosed that the mission of the company was to build together a profitable enterprise, where people respected each other, care for environment and inspire a legacy for the future.

He said the company realised that value addition at sources of produces in the country eluded the agricultural system and the economy at large, and urged the Chamber to address that.

In schools, he said, only about seven per cent of Agricultural Science was currently taught although agriculture was the foundation of life.

“Any nation that fails to promote agriculture fails to succeed,” he said.

He mentioned climate change, sale of lands to estate developers, slow agricultural production, air freight, energy and water, geopolitics, and destroying of mangoes by black bacteria spot, as some of the challenges the company faced.

Mr James Obeng, the Plant Manager of HPW Fresh & Dry Limited, said the company had three core values, thus, care and responsibility towards customers, staff and the environment as well as a value to aspire for more growth.

He said the company operated with renewable energy and produced about 1,500 tonnes of dry fruit every year.

HPW Fresh and Dry Limited is a fruit drying company established in Ghana in 2010, and a subsidiary of HPW AG based in Switzerland, while Blue Skies is a private entity established in 1997 to produce and sell fresh cut fruits, fruit juice and ice-cream.

GNA