news, story, article

Accra, Oct 23, GNA - The 18th Edition of the annual Ghana Club 100 Awards organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has been scheduled for Friday, November 15, at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, Accra.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to be there to invest the event with added importance and colour.

“Sustainable Agriculture; The Bedrock of Ghana’s Industrialization Drive” is the theme chosen for this year’s awards.

The goal is to highlight the importance of agriculture as a launch pad for the development of industries in the country.

The theme ties in with the government's vision of moving Ghana from an import-dependent economy to an export driven one, through import substitution and programs such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food and Export, One Village One Dam, building of warehouses and the One District One Factory initiative.

This year’s edition would be used to promote partnerships between Ghanaian agriculturalists and their foreign counterparts, showcase the nation’s industrialization potential within the agriculture sector and its impact on employment creation and skills development.

A press release by the GIPC said companies would be ranked based on three main criteria - size, growth and profitability.

It added that the event was going to focus spotlight on companies and present awards in the following strategic sectors - Best Company in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Financial Services, Information and Communication Technology, Services, Infrastructure, Petroleum and Mining Services, Manufacturing, Tourism, Health, Education.

Other Awards to be given are GC 100 Best listed company on the Ghana Stock Exchange, Largest Company, Most Profitable Company and the Fastest Growing Company. Discretionary awards such as the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award will be given out.

Companies making it into the GC 100 are to serve as role models for the private sector and provide a forum for corporate Ghana to interact with the government at a high level.

ECOM Ghana, a leading global commodity merchant and sustainable supply chain management company, is the title sponsor.

Other sponsors include B5 Plus, Olam Ghana Limited, GCNet, M&G Pharmaceuticals, Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Newmont, Goil Company Limited, Accra Breweries, Enterprise Insurance and Kasapreko.

GNA