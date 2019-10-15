news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA - A Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) delegation has left Accra to the Colombian capital of Bogota to explore business and investment opportunities available for both countries.

The 18-member team, drawn from both the private and public sectors, will showcase Ghana’s investment opportunities and new industrialisation agenda to the business and investor community in Colombia.

The mission will also seek to find opportunities for private sector collaboration and partnerships with businesses in Colombia, towards improving bilateral trade and investments between the two countries.

In a pre-departure briefing session at the Colombian Embassy in Accra, Colombian Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Claudia Turbay Quintero, affirmed her commitment to making the trip a good experience to “identify areas of cooperation and business investments, projecting into the future”.

As a member of the Pacific Alliance, the Ambassador expressed appreciation of the level of bilateral relationship between Ghana and the trade bloc and expressed optimism that an investment delegation from Colombia would reciprocate a visit to Ghana soon.

The Ghanaian entourage is led by Deputy Trade Minister, Mr Robert Ahomka-Lindsay.

Others include the Board Chairman of the GIPC, Mr Kwasi Abeasi, the President of the Private Enterprise Federation, Nana Osei Bonsu, representatives from the Bank of Ghana, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and chief executive officers from selected private sector companies.

While in Colombia for the five-day visit, which starts from October 15 to October 19, the Ghanaian investment team will engage their Colombian counterparts in the areas of agriculture and agro processing, financial services, ICT and infrastructure development.

Ghana-Colombia diplomatic relations dates to 1988, which was revamped in 2013 when the Colombian Mission was opened in Ghana.

Ghana remains the only country where the four founding partners of the Pacific Alliance – Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru - share premises as diplomatic missions.

As an economic and commercial integration established in 2011, the Pacific Alliance seeks to foster relations among observer countries in Science, technology and innovation, trade facilitation, small and medium scale enterprises and education.

GNA