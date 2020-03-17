news, story, article

Accra, March 17, GNA - The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) on Tuesday adopted COVID-19 social distancing protocol as part of several safety measures in the delivery of service for staff and patrons in line with President’s directives.



As part of the measures, the GIPC said it would receive all applications and accompanying payments at the front desk of its offices in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi in line with the social distancing protocol for COVID-19.

A statement from the Centre and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the center has postponed all its local and foreign engagements following the announcement by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the suspension of public gatherings.

The statement urged all staff to observe respiratory etiquette including covering their mouths and noses when coughing and sneezing, frequently washing of hands, and make use of the several hand sanitizing stations for use.

It said any GIPC staff who had recently returned from official duty, after the Presidential declaration, had been requested to self-quarantine during the mandatory period for observation to reduce risk of spreading the disease if they have been contracted it.

GIPC directed that all enquiries should be made via telephone or via the Centre’s social media handles.

The statement said the Centre remained committed to serving its clients and encouraged the public to observe all precautionary measures issued by the Ghana Health Service.

GNA