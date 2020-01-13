news, story, article

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 13, GNA – The GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, an alcoholic beverage manufacturing company based in Kumasi, will this year switch to the use of natural fruit alcohol extracts for the production of its alcoholic beverages.

Mr Maxwell Kofi Jumah, Managing Director of the company who announced this, said fruit alcohol extracted from natural fruits, was the best in the world and the Company was going to capitalize on the abundance of the variety of fruits in the country, to provide quality alcoholic beverages for local and the international markets.

Speaking at a media soiree in Kumasi, he said GIHOC, which had been the leader in the production of high quality alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for over 63 years, would continue to produce premium quality brands to meet the demand of its customers.

GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited was the first modern distillery to be established in West Africa under the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of 1958, as a state Company for the manufacture of alcoholic beverages.

The Company had over the years perfected in the art of distillation, refinery, blending and manufacture of various types of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Among the leading brands of the company are Chevalier Brandy Premium, Castle Bridge Premium, Mandingo, Herbafrik, Takai and Castidingo.

Others are Sorento Sweet Vermouth Wine, Buccaneer Rum, Herbadingo, Apet Dry Gin and recently, Meridian Water.

Mr Jumah said the Company which had virtually collapsed at the time the new management took over, has now been revamped - making steady progress as well as readying to expand operations to all the regional capitals and big towns in the country.

It had also opened international operations offices in Liberia, La Cote d’Ivoire and South Africa.

Plans are ongoing to also open the China and the USA operation offices soon.

Mr Jumah said the Company’s products were of the highest quality and the introduction of additional brands was a deliberate strategy to expand its operations to create jobs and also make its products accessible to many consumers at the local and international markets.

He commended the media for supporting the Company to rise up to its feet and said the Company would continue to foster greater partnerships with the media to position itself as one of the national assets capable of contributing to the national transformation agenda.

