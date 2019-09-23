news, story, article

Abuja, Sept. 23, GNA - Ghanaian Exhibitors at the Abuja International Fair, which officially opened on Monday, have been advised to focus on identifying business opportunities and partnerships that would lead to sustainable deals.



Mr Maxwell Kusi, the Director Research and International Cooperation of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), who gave the advice, said GEPA’s motivation for facilitating the fair, was to ensure that exhibitors strike long-lasting deals for future growth.

He said while making sales at the fair was good, more attention should be on exploring prospects and contacts of potential business partners.

As at 2018, non-traditional export earnings stood at $2.813 billion and GEPA is seeking to double this total in the next five years on the back of a national export development strategy document.

Mr Kusi said Nigeria was one of the key trading partners in non-traditional exports from Ghana and there was the need to enhance trade between the two countries, especially coming into force of the African continental free trade area.

Ghana Export Promotion Authority in efforts to enhance access of Ghanaian products into markets in Africa is facilitating the participation of 20 exhibitors at the fair.

Ghana is making a return to the Abuja Fair under the auspices of GEPA after a five-year break.

The move is also to showcase made in Ghana goods as part of demonstrating Ghana’s belief in trade with countries on the continent.

It comes on the back of the recent choice of Ghana as the host of the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry the Fair is running from September 21st to 29th September on the theme: “Remodelling SMEs Financing: Options and Solutions.”

The Show has attracted exhibitors from Ghana, Pakistan, and India, among others.

The Fair provides international and domestic exhibitors the opportunity to showcase new products, innovations, strategic direction in their area of interest, access new markets and deepen or sign business deals.

Ghana is showcasing a wide variety of artistic expression of African creativity, skills, beauty and functionality, through handicraft, apparel and textiles, herbal medicine and garments as well as black soap and shea butter.

In his opening address, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, the President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, encouraged other countries to trade more with Nigeria.

“So we must encourage both old and new partners to come to Nigeria, stay in Nigeria and do business in Nigeria,” he said.

GNA