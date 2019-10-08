news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 8, GNA - Springfield Exploration and Production Limited (SEP), an Independent Ghanaian energy company drilling in Deepwater offshore Ghana, on Monday October 7th spudded its Afina-1x well in the West Cape Three Points Block 2.



This is the first time an independent energy company in Africa is accomplishing such a feat and places Springfield amongst known exploration companies, mostly foreign owned, that are currently either in production or exploration phase of operation in a Deepwater area.

At exactly 1850 hours on Monday, the crew on board the Stena Forth Drillship officially commenced the campaign, which is expected to run over a three-month period on the block believed to be highly prospective.

It will test the Cenomanian potential to the East, which already holds discovered resources.

In August, the company indicated that it will also drill another well, Oak-1x, which is within an already discovered field in the Deep Water Tano Area.

The Stena Forth sailed to its current location on Friday, October 4th from Guyana and commenced operations almost immediately, confirming what Springfield officials had said previously about the company’s determination to seek an early production option through the government’s approval.

Speaking to a section of the media in an interview, Springfield’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Kevin Okyere said the historic achievement chalked by his company was symbolic of what determination and perseverance could do for any individual or group of people.

He noted that from the onset, there were many who doubted the ability of Springfield to go beyond obtaining the Block from the Government, adding that even when the company brought in the world’s largest seismic vessel to Ghana to undertake research, there were ‘doubting Thomases’.

Mr Okyere expressed hope that Springfield’s successes offshore and the numerous experience it had gathered reaching this far, would become a lesson to other Ghanaian and African companies to learn from.

He thanked the Government of Ghana through the Ministries of Energy, Environment Science and Technology, Petroleum Commission, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), EXPLORCO, Springfield staff, individuals and organisations who have contributed to the great successes so far chalked by the company.

Asked about what he thought the outcome of the drilling operation would be, Mr Okyere expressed confidence and hope that providence would smile on Ghanaians once again by having an indigenous company become a full player in the offshore business.

“That is our greatest hope and prayer, that this opens the doors for more Ghanaians to become significant players in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons”, he added.

GNA